Jordan Participates In International Conference On Food Justice

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- A National Center for Civil and Human Rights delegation took part in an international conference titled "Food Justice from a Human Rights Perspective: Challenges of Reality and Future Stakes," held in Qatar from February 6 to 8.In a statement released on Sunday, the Center outlined the participation, shedding light on the pivotal roles played by national human rights institutions and civil society organizations in addressing the pressing issue of the food crisis.Furthermore, the Center highlighted the efforts in monitoring various facets of food justice, documenting its implications, and striving towards the tangible realization of rights associated with this concept.The conference aimed to provide a robust platform for dialogue, fostering discussions and analyses of both current realities and impending challenges. Participants reviewed legislations, policies, plans, and programs pertinent to the right to food at both domestic and international levels, to formulate a coherent and comprehensive response to the global food crisis through a human rights lens. Additionally, the conference underscored the imperative of international solidarity in addressing global food crises, particularly in regions affected by conflicts.