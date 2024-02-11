NCHR Advocates Enhanced Participation Of Women In Science And Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) underscored the pivotal role of women and girls in the spheres of science and technology, emphasizing the imperative of augmenting their participation in these domains to advance global sustainable development goals.In a statement issued on Sunday, commemorating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the NCHR elucidated that this day was designated by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on December 22, 2015.The Center highlighted that the Jordanian constitution mandates the empowerment and support of women to actively contribute to societal development, ensuring equal opportunities based on justice and equity. It emphasized the importance of empowering young men and women in economic, social, and cultural realms, fostering their capacities, and nurturing their innovations.On a policy level, the NCHR commended the implementation of a women's empowerment strategy and a review of the legislative framework to empower women economically within the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2025).The Center stressed that creating opportunities for women in science, technology, and innovation serves as a catalyst for economic progress, enhances women's effective participation in development and modernization efforts, and serves as a wellspring of inspiration for future generations, particularly girls.It urged for building upon existing achievements and fostering collaboration among national institutions, civil society organizations, and the media to bolster and amplify women and girls' involvement in the realms of science and technology, while addressing the challenges and obstacles they face in this regard.Additionally, in light of the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting in extensive destruction to schools and universities, the Center called upon the international community to uphold its legal responsibility by promptly taking measures to halt violations of the rights of women and girls and shielding them from the violence inflicted by the Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank.