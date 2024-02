Senate Floor Calendar: Sunday, February 11, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Senate Convenes at 1:00 PM

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Sunday, February 11, 2024

9th LEGISLATIVE DAY

ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

NEW MEXICO PLEDGE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 217/a SEVERANCE TAX BOND FUND DISTRIBUTIONS/

SFC AMENDED (RODRIGUEZ

(2) SENATE BILL 216/a NMFA AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS/

SHPAC AMENDED (RODRIGUEZ)

(3) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 146 HOSPITAL ACCEPTANCE OF

HEALTH PLANS (STEINBORN)

(4) SENATE BILL 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD/

SHPAC AMENDED (CERVANTES/ ROMERO, A.)

(5) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 307 ALCOHOL ABUSE TASK FORCE (PINTO)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a STUDY PSILOCYBIN FOR

THERAPEUTIC TREATMENTS/SHPAC AMENDED

(STEINBORN/ BRANDT)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY

(STEWART/ MCKENNA)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE (LÓPEZ/POPE)

(9) *HOUSE BILL 148/ec WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (HERRERA/CATES)

(10) * HOUSE BILL 177/a/ec NM MATCH FUND/HAFC AMENDED

(DIXON/ARMSTRONG)

(11) HOUSE BILL 193/aa LAW ENFORCEMENT

RETENTION DISBURSEMENTS/HJC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED

(DE LA CRUZ/DIXON)

(12) HOUSE BILL 91/a GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES PROJECT FUNDS/

HAFC AMENDED (ROYBAL CABALLERO/LUJAN)

(13) HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS & FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

HOUSE BILL 33/aa PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE TRANSPARENCY ACT

HAFC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED (HERNDON/ PARAJÓN)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT'S TABLE:

###