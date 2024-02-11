Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, February 11, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sunday, February 11, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 12 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322
CS/HB 2/a GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2024 (SMALL)
CS/HB 196 GOV'T ACCOUNTABILITY TRUST & FUND (SMALL)
CS/SB 72 TOBACCO PRODUCTS TAX RATE (HICKEY)
SB 228 USE OF ENVIRONMENT FEES & FUNDING (PADILLA/STEWART)
CS/SB 203 BRAIN INJURY PROGRAM FUNDING LIMITS (TALLMAN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
HB 29 PUBLIC PROJECT FUND APPROPRIATIONS (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 28/a PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (GARRATT/RODRIGUEZ)
SB 45/a BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (PADILLA)
HB 253/a CAPITAL OUTLAY CHANGES (LENTE/SMALL)
HB 88/a FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT FUND IN DFA (BORREGO/LUJAN)
*SB 246 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)
*SB 275 CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)
*HB 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (LENTE)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to ...
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177 / Zoom Call: 1 669 444 9171
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 297 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (SOULES)
HB 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT FUND PROVISIONS
(SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
....
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 11:30 AM – Room 321
REYES, VICTOR appointment
University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)
WEISLER, WILLIAM appointment
Chief of the New Mexico State Police
Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)
ARMIJO, KARI appointment
Cabinet Secretary of Health Care Authority Department (WIRTH)
HERRERA, JAMISON A. appointment
Cabinet Secretary of Veterans' Services Department (POPE)
Monday, February 12, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321
HJR 11 KIRTLAND AFB LAND JURISDICTION (SARIÑANA/ANYANONU)
SM 4 PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES (STEWART)
SM 7 “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK” (JARAMILLO)
SM 11 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION STRATEGIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
...
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Sunday, February 11, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 311
CS/HB 252 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (LENTE)
HB 7/a HEALTH CARE AFFORDABILITY FUND DISTRIBUTION
(SZCZEPANSKI/HEMPHILL)
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES (nmlegis)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
...
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
MENAFN11022024003118003196ID1107837494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.