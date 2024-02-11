National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) Issues Pastoral Letter To John Hopkins Concerning Their COVID Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rev Anthony Evans

Lou Forster, Chairman, Johns Hopkins University

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, hasreleased a pastoral letter addressing the actions of Johns Hopkins University during the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, signed by NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans, 68 other ministers of the Gospel and 2500 churches, calls out the university for prioritizing profit over human life and urges them to take responsibility for their actions.As the world grappled with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Hopkins University was at the forefront of tracking and reporting the number of cases and deaths. However, NBCI believes that the university's actions have had a detrimental impact on society and calls for accountability and transparency. As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, it is crucial for institutions like Johns Hopkins University to uphold ethical standards and prioritize the well-being of the public.Considering the events since the official end of the pandemic, the University must address the intriguing moral value that John Hopkins University adds to the whole of humanity and the world. The discussion centers around the university's approach of counting the dead, rather than fighting and serving the living.Rev. Evans states, "The Black church has always been a pillar of support and guidance during times of crisis, and we have seen firsthand the devastating impact of the pandemic on our communities. We asked them assistance to get the poor vaccinated and the University spit in the face of the church. It is disheartening to see a prestigious institution like Johns Hopkins prioritize profit over human life. Their actions go against everything that the Black church stands for, and we cannot stay silent."The pastoral letter also highlights the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the Black community and calls on Johns Hopkins to use their resources and expertise to address the systemic issues that have contributed to this disparity. The NBCI urges the university to take concrete steps towards rectifying their actions and working towards a more equitable and just society.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations andofficials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

