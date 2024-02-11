117 Palestinians Killed In 16 Israeli Massacres Across Gaza In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /



At least 117 Palestinians have been killed and 152 others injured in 16 massacres against families carried out by Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, according to medical sources.

The same sources indicated that the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now risen to 28,064 martyrs and 67,611 wounded since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7 of last year.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the arrival of ambulance and civil defense teams.