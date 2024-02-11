Day 128 Of The Genocide In Gaza: Dozens Of Casualties As Israel's Aggression Continues.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN/

Dozens of Palestinians were reported killed or injured over the last few hours, including children and women, as the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip enters its 128th consecutive day, according to local and medical reports.

Health authorities in Gaza reported that at least 25 civilians were killed, and dozens more were injured due to the Israeli shelling of a house sheltering displaced people east of Rafah in southern Gaza, the area initially designated as a 'safe zone' for Palestinian civilians by the Israeli army.

Simultaneously, Israeli artillery targeted central Gaza, causing casualties among the civilian population. There were no exact figures of the killed and wounded in the aftermath of the attack due to the continuous disruptions in communications in the war-torn enclave.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of intense airstrikes this morning on areas in southern Khan Yunis. There were no confirmed reports of casualties. However in central Gaza, local sources confirmed that an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Salimah family's home in Deir al-Balah led to the killing of a woman and injuries to several others, including a child.

The injured were rushed to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following the Israeli assault on the Abu Salimah family's residence on Palm Street in the western part of Deir al-Balah.

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes continue their airstrikes in the Rafah area, amid reports of an imminent ground invasion into the densely populated city, home to over 1.3 million residents and displaced individuals near Palestine's border with Egypt.

Earlier last night, medical reports confirmed that approximately 42 civilians were killed due to Israeli airstrikes on homes and vehicles in the city of Rafah since yesterday's early morning hours.

In a non-final tally, the Israeli aerial and ground onslaught on Gaza has resulted in more than 28,064 fatalities and 67,611 injuries. Thousands of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as Israeli occupation forces are blocking rescue and ambulance teams from reaching many of them.