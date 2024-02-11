Al Khater Meets Executive Director Of WFP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) H E Cindy McCain, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the World Food Program, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the strengthening of cooperation in Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan.

