Qatar University Honours Winners Of Short Story Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arabic Language Department at Qatar University's (QU) College of Arts and Sciences, in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Chapter in the QU Alumni Association recently honoured the winners of its Short Story Competition, which was held under the theme 'Towards a Green Environment Full of Life'.

The competition was held to coincide with International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha and under the patronage of Al Rawnaq Company.

As part of the competition, students submitted creative stories in Arabic, inspired by Expo and the green areas in Qatar. The committee, composed of critics and writers from the Arabic Language Department, conducted the judging and announced the results during the ceremony yesterday in the QU Library.

Among the female students, the first place was won by Razan Ahmed Al Sheikh for her story 'The Ditch', second place was won by Jana Ahmed Zaghul for her story 'The Luminous Butterflies', and in third place, Aisha Othman won for her story 'The Idelweis Flower'. Among the male students, the first place was won by Ahmed Ata Al-Badeerat for his story 'Two-Legged Beasts', the second place was won by Mohammed Aziz Sharbeeb for his story 'On the Threshold of the Abyss', and the third place was won by Adel Abdel Hameed for his story 'Lina and Her Village.'

Dr. Mohammad Al Rhawi, Professor of Arabic Language and Head of the Committee for Communication in the Arabic Language Department said:“I congratulate all the participants; they are all winners. I extend my sincere congratulations to the top three winners. To all the participants: do not stop writing and entering in such competitions, as success comes from perseverance and persistence.”

Amna Abdulkarim, Vice-President of the Culture and Arts Chapter in QU Alumni Association, stated:“The Culture and Arts Chapter, which serves as a bridge between the university and its graduates, always seeks to participate in anything that contributes to the promotion of culture and arts. Therefore, it did not hesitate to participate in this competition and other competitions, strongly supporting them. This year's competition is special because it coincides with Expo Doha and addresses the environment, for which everyone bears collective responsibility in protecting.”