Qatar University Graduate Student Leads Clinical, Population Health Research

Doha, Qatar: Accomplished graduate student, Amani Zidan, specialises in clinical and population health research in the PhD programme in the College of Health Sciences (CPH) at Qatar University (QU) Health. Her transformative journey reflects a commitment to academic and professional growth, marked by significant milestones and valuable lessons.

Driven by a profound passion for clinical sciences, she commenced her academic journey with the MSc Pharmacy programme at CPH in 2014. Focusing on patient outcomes and disease treatments, she set the stage for her PhD journey enrolling in her PhD in Spring 2022 and is set to conclude in 2025.

Amani commented:“QU Health offers a diverse range of activities, including research forums, conferences, and educational sessions, enriching learning and skill acquisition. The Graduate Learning Support unit at Qatar University provides crucial weekly sessions, fostering diverse skill development for academic and professional growth. Interacting with scholars from diverse colleges highlights the institution's advanced quality of education. I recommend QU Health's graduate programs for ambitious learners and professionals, offering high standards and flexibility.”

Her academic journey gained momentum with a prestigious graduate assistantship offering a 50% tuition fee waiver and a monthly salary, laying the groundwork for an exceptional pursuit of knowledge. Amani's impact reached new heights through collaboration on a groundbreaking project, generously funded by the Collaborative Grant from QU. Amani's team earned the prestigious Developing Research Award from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) for their exceptional contributions to a multidisciplinary deprescribing intervention for chronic kidney disease patients in Qatar titled,“Development and Evaluation of a Multidisciplinary Team Delivered Deprescribing Intervention for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease in Qatar.”

Amani's journey was marked by immersive experiences at local and international conferences. Notable conference engagements during her MSc included an oral video presentation on 'Health Economics Policy and Outcomes Research' in Spain and a poster presentation at the 6th Kuwait International Pharmacy Conference (KIPC 2017) in 2017, for which she was awarded the Best Presenter Student Award, highlighting the exceptional quality of her work and presentation skills.

Additionally, she presented posters at the Qatar Foundation Annual Research Conference and QU's College of Pharmacy 5th Annual Student Research Evening.

During her PhD journey, Amani showcased her research at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Virtual Poster Symposium on the impact of pharmacist-led medication safety interventions for older people living in nursing homes. She also presented a poster at the European Society of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Symposium in Prague, Czech, titled“A systematic review on deprescribing guidelines developed by deprescribing research networks and professional organizations,” co-authored with colleagues.

Her significant contribution to the field is reflected in the publication titled“Inappropriate Polypharmacy Management versus Deprescribing: A Review on their Relationship” in the Basic & Clinical Pharmacology & Toxicology journal (2023). Moreover, Amani seized the opportunity to attend the groundbreaking 'All Together Better Health' conference in Doha, Qatar, the first of its kind.