QRCS Concludes Technical Working Group Meeting

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded the meeting of the technical working group concerned with the development of trust and accountability standards and certification system of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The three-day meeting was attended by representatives of IFRC and 15 National Societies from all over the world. They held constructive discussions on the mechanisms for a new system that allows National Societies to prove to partners, donors, beneficiaries, and other stakeholders that they are trustworthy and accountable organizations. This new international certification program would help enhance the development of National Societies in these areas.

The participants praised Qatar's leading humanitarian role not only regionally, but also globally. The agreed standards will be submitted to an ad hoc committee during a plenary IFRC meeting for approval. By hosting such a meeting, QRCS is gaining more credit as an active contributor to the development of humanitarian mechanisms.

Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim emphasised the importance of such meetings that would codify humanitarian action and come up with more guarantees and controls to improve humanitarian services.

“It is essential for any humanitarian and development organization to be trusted by the individuals and communities they serve, donors, partners, and the public, to be able to reach out to those in need, foster networking, mobilize resources, and motivate volunteers and staff to provide services for the most vulnerable groups,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

“To build and maintain trust, we must be transparent and accountable in whatever we do with the communities, partners, authorities, donors, and each other. Community engagement, stronger accountability, systematic disclosure, and listening to feedback will help ensure that our programs are more effective, sustainable, and of higher quality. National Societies have to be accountable to, and trusted by, their partners, particularly the donors who are increasingly demanding proofs of credibility, trustworthiness, and transparency.”

A delegation of the working group's members, headed by Director of National Society Development Services at IFRC Frank Mohrhauer visited QRCS's headquarters, where they met Acting Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi. They listened to a presentation on the organisation's departments and their local and international operations, including volunteer, local development, social assistance, health care, and relief activities.