Aspire Zone Foundation Announces Activities For National Sport Day

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Foundation and its three members Aspire Logistics, Aspire Academy and Aspetar, announced their activities on the National Sport Day on February 13 with the them“Sporting Together at Aspire.” Over 20 diverse sporting events are lined up on open fields in Aspire Park, running from 8am to 12pm.

Sports and activity enthusiasts can benefit from morning walks in Aspire Park, which welcomes visitors around the clock. They can participate in various activities starting at 8am and concluding at 12pm, while the area remains open for those who wish to enjoy sports for an extended period.

The Foundation will organise several events at pitch No.10 including 3x3 Basketball, football, courts for various team sports, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum activity, Marital Arts, Qatar's Strongest Man, HYROX, a fitness zone, and a children's activities area.

Pitch No. 11 also witnesses various activities including Agility Race, Sprint with ball, Tic Tac Toe, Penalty Shootout, Vertical jump, Horizontal jump, Sprint, Hurdles race, Rope skipping and Shoot accuracy. In addition, Performance management and football sciences organises at Aspire Academy's outdoor pitches 8, 9 a closed football tournament of 12 teams for youth category of local football clubs.

Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital will participate in the National Sport Day through several distinct activities that promote sports practice and a heathy lifestyle. Free medical services are provided to visitors, including medical examinations, health counselling, and proper nutrition guidance.



Visitors to the Aspetar Clinic, located within the Aspire Zone Pavilion, will have access to educational consultations, providing information and advice on adopting a healthy lifestyle. This includes free medical examinations, vital signs checks, blood sugar tests, body mass index assessments, heart rate monitoring, and guidance for a healthier life.

In addition to the mentioned activities that will be organised by Aspire Zone Foundation, the foundation hosts several governmental and private sector companies to take part in the National Sport Day that includes many entertaining distinct activities, some will be exclusive for Aspire's employees and others opened for public.

Aspire Zone Foundation invites the community in Qatar, from all walks of life, to participate in the Sport Day and enjoy the comprehensive sports services offered by the foundation. These services make sports and physical activity a unique and enjoyable experience.