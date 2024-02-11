Scattered Rain Reported In Various Parts Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following the meteorological department's warning of cloud formation over the Qatar skies, scattered rains were observed in various parts of the country.

Rain could be accompanied by thunder, strong wind and poor horizontal visibility, warned the department, as it shared weather map of rain cloud formation.



It further added that the wind Northeasterly-Southeasterly will be moderate to fresh in speed gusting to 30KT during thundery rain.