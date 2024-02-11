Bengaluru's Early Summer Heat Eases With March Rainfall Forecast, Says IMD. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru has been experiencing scorching temperatures due to the early onset of summer in the first week of February, as a relief from this early summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a decrease in temperatures with the arrival of rainfall starting in March, Times of India reported the average maximum temperature for February stands at 30.9 degrees Celsius, the city seems to be on track to surpass its all-time record of 35.9 degrees, set back in 2005. Typically, the city should have received 7.1 mm of rainfall in February, but so far, there has been no sign of it Read: Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert in THESE states till 14 Feb, dry weather in Himachal. Check full forecast hereMeteorologists have attributed the rise in temperature to the absence of wind and rainfall over Bengaluru. A Prasad, a scientist at the IMD Bengaluru observatory, informed the Times of India that a counter-clockwise movement of cold air from the southeast, travelling over the Bay of Bengal, is anticipated to bring cooler conditions to the city. This decrease in maximum temperature is expected to last for approximately a week before gradually rising again towards the end of the month to TOI, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and other global meteorological agencies have suggested the likelihood of ample and above-average summer rainfall.“If the prevailing El Nino conditions go away as early as possible, the effect will be visible in the form of heavy summer rain, which will be more than normal in March-April. The IMD is monitoring the situation closely and is likely to issue a detailed forecast at the end of February,” Prasad told TOI Read: Cold wave today in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh; thunderstorm, rainfall predicted in 8 states: See IMD full ForecastEl Niño conditions, characterized by warmer waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, are linked to weakened monsoon winds and drier weather in India. It disrupts normal atmospheric and ocean circulation, causing varied weather patterns: increased rainfall in some regions and drought in others Indian Ocean Dipole refers to variations in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean-specifically, between Africa and Indonesia.

