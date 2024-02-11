Anonymous Email Threatens To Blow Up US Consulate In Mumbai, FIR Registered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An FIR was registered against an unknown person on 10 February who sent a threat mail to the office of the US consulate general in Mumbai, news agency ANI has reported per the report, in the email, the unknown sender identified himself as an absconding US citizen, the police informed. The accused in the email threatened to blow up the American consulate and kill all US citizens working there to Mumbai Police, the email was received from the address ... around 3.50 am on Saturday. As per ANI report, officers at the Bandra-Kurla police station said that a case was registered against an unknown person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that further investigation was underway this month, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room had received a threat message from an unknown person. According to the cops, the message said that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Prior to that, several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts. The threatening emails were sent to major museums, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli. The police and bomb disposal squad investigated the museums that received the emails, but no trace of explosives was found. The police booked unidentified persons for sending emails threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai, The Greater Chennai Police had said that bomb threat e-mails were received at atleast almost 13-14 schools in Greater Chennai Police limits. After receiving the threat mail, many schools were shut early and parents were asked to take their children home, The Hindu had reported. Even, Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram received a bomb threat mail. According to the PTI news agency, DPS RK Puram received an email about two bombs on the premises after which the administration immediately informed the police.(With inputs from ANI)

