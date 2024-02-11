Odisha: BJD MP Ramesh Majhi Meets Road Accident In Nabarangpur

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ramesh Majhi, a Member of Parliament from the BJD, sustained minor injuries in a traffic collision in Nabarangpur district, ANI reported.
More details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
