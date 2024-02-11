Departures At Delhi Airport Halted For 15 Minutes After Indigo Flight Missed Taxiway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Departures from one of the runways at Delhi Airport were halted for fifteen minutes on Sunday morning after an Indigo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway to airport sources, Indigo flight 6E 2221 Amritsar to Delhi, after landing in Delhi, missed the route to the taxiway, which interrupted the flight departures from Runway 28/10 for 15 minutes Read: Delhi weather: Flights delayed at IGI airport due to dense fog conditions, AQI 'very poor'. Check all details hereThe runway could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft from the runway. Due to this, the departures from the runway remain halted, according to the source Read: Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi, airline calls it precautionary measure due to 'momentary foul smell'The CAT III-enabled runway 28/10 has recently been opened for operations after being closed for recarpeting and refurbishment Delhi airport has four operational runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28.



