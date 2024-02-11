Karnataka: Government School Teacher Brutally Murdered After Alleged Witchcraft Gone Wrong At Tumkur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 47-year-old guest teacher at Moduru School in Kunigal taluk was brutally hacked to death by unknown assailants wielding a machete. The murder took place in Kullananjayyanapally village, sending shockwaves through the community.
Mariappa, a respected educator hailing from Jananuragi, was found lifeless early Saturday morning in a field within Kullananjaya's village. According to police reports, Mariappa had been returning to his village on a bike after reportedly participating in a witchcraft experiment on the occasion of Amavasya the previous Friday.
Authorities suspect that Mariappa may have been ambushed and fatally attacked during his journey home. His body was discovered on a farm, bearing brutal injuries to his head and shoulders inflicted by a machete. The nature of the wounds suggests a particularly gruesome and violent assault.
