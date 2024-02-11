Poland criticizes American Republicans over postponing Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has openly criticized United States Republicans for attempting to block a new USD95 billion aid package designated for Ukraine and Israel. Tusk, taking to social media, invoked the memory of former President Ronald Reagan and expressed his disappointment in the delay of foreign military assistance to United States allies.



In a tweet directed at Republican Senators, Tusk stated, "Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you." This rebuke came after the aid bill faced temporary delays in the Senate earlier this week.



While the aid package ultimately advanced through the Senate without the risk of a filibuster, it still confronts potential extended negotiations over amendments. The current version of the bill allocates USD60 billion for Ukraine, USD14 billion to fund Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, and nearly USD5 billion to deter China in the Indo-Pacific.



An earlier version of the bill included over USD20 billion for securing the nation's southern border – a provision that Republicans had previously insisted on. However, this provision was abandoned after months of stalled negotiations. The impasse resulted in a temporary halt to weapons transfers to Ukraine, following well over USD100 billion in previous military, financial, and humanitarian assistance approved by the White House.



President Joe Biden criticized Republicans for the delay, attributing it to the party's allegiance to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has consistently advocated for stronger border protections. The ongoing debates surrounding the aid package highlight the challenges in bipartisan negotiations and the complexities of balancing foreign aid priorities with domestic concerns.





