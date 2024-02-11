Thousands Throng Hazratbal Shrine On Friday Following 'Meraj'

Preceded by night long prayers, Meraj also known as Qisra is observed on 27th

of day of the month of Rajab, according to the Islamic lunar calendar, marking Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) miraculous journey to heaven.

Congregations on Friday following Meraj were held at mosques and shrines across Kashmir, while major gathering on the occasion was witnessed at Dargah Hazratbal shrine, housing the holy relic of Allah's last messenger.

Holy relic, which is believed to be the hair strand of the Prophet (PBUH), was displayed at the shrine after every prayer. A sizable number of worshippers including men, women and children from across Kashmir flocked the revered shrine along the banks of Dal Lake to seek blessings of Allah on the occasion.

Similar congregations were also witnessed Asar-e-Shareef Shahr-e-Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab Soura, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastageer Sahab (RA) Khanyar and Sarai Payeen, Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).

Religious cleric's on the occasion highlighted the importance of Meraj in their sermons and shed light on the life and teachings of Allah's last messenger.



Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the authorities for the devotees on the eve of Meraj, a night of immense spiritual significance, which is marked by prayers and the recitation of the holy Quran.

