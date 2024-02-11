Reflecting On Simpler Times

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Photo by Abid Bhat for Kashmir Observer

By Dr. Shahid Amin

Looking back into the past, we typically see a simpler time. On the other hand, the current situation presents a contrasting image, characterized by intricacy and a sense of urgency that appears to be present in many areas of our lives.

In the past, life was a fabric of simplicity, stitched together with the warmth of tight-knit communities. Friendships were more than just links; they were authentic bonds that endured throughout time. Neighbours were not just people we knew but a crucial source of help and support, forming a close-knit community.



Jump ahead to the present, and life has transformed into a diverse fabric of intricacy. Although technology has undoubtedly changed the way we live, it has also brought a fast-paced lifestyle that feels never-ending. In the midst of a busy activity, the importance of solid relationships and sincere concern often becomes less important, resulting in a constant rush. In the race against time, the motto appears to be“jaldi, jaldi” (quick, quick). This perpetual hurry not only impacts the quality of our interactions but also has an impact on our health. Cardiac arrests, once linked mostly to older individuals, now has started affecting the lives of younger people. The speed of life has become a quiet but powerful factor in the concerning increase in unexpected fatalities. Our environment, food, and work-life balance are some of the serious issues that demand attention.

As we struggle with this current contradiction, it becomes necessary to stop and contemplate. The technical progress that offered improved effectiveness should not be at the expense of disregarding our relationships and well-being. The excessive speed that is present in our lives needs to be examined, as it does not result in progress but rather the possible loss of the fundamental nature of existence.

Sad stories of losing loved ones, especially young ones, to the relentless speed of life are potent reminders. The need to reevaluate our priorities is not only about personal welfare; it is a shared responsibility to protect the foundation of society.

What is more serious is that we are confronted with a difficult situation – a lack of effective leadership that frequently needs to understand the idea of happiness. When life is joyful, miracles can happen. It's not overly complicated, but it's pretty straightforward for someone who has some maturity and experience. These days, many people are feeling unduly stressed and are overly concerned about the future. It is beneficial to make plans and give our best effort, but there are boundaries. When this excessive desire for the future surpasses boundaries, it becomes detrimental to one's life. Accepting our distinct capabilities and advocating for what genuinely counts can alter the course of our lives, allowing us to make a beneficial impact on society.



Most importantly, in the midst of the disorder of the contemporary world, we must give importance to our well-being and contentment. Our goals, aspirations, and everyday habits should centre around these fundamental aspects of a satisfying existence. Finding a middle ground between the benefits of modern life and the values of a satisfied life is essential for building a future that is both progressive and focused on personal welfare and joy.

When it comes to managing the interaction between technology, social relationships, and our health, it is essential to learn from both the past and the present. Accepting the advantages of the contemporary era should not entail forsaking the merits of authentic relationships and a thoughtful attitude towards life. As we progress, let us remember the essential social connections that formerly made life wonderful, and let them lead us in constructing a future that is both modern and peaceful, where well-being and joy are paramount.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

Dr. Shahid Amin is Associate Professor, School of Management and Commerce, ITM University Gwalior and is an IIMA Alumnus and can be reached at [email protected]