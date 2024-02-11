BJP Wants Early Assembly Polls In J & K: Tarun Chug

Talking to media persons, Chug said that the elections have to be announced by the election commission itself, and it is true that the polls will be held before September 2024, but BJP is in the favour of early elections here.

In the last over four years, he said that the efforts have been made to ensure progress and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.“From August 2019 to till date, every minute and second under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to ensure peace, progress and development in J&K. All the benefits being given to the people from outside are being ensured to the people in the UT as well,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He further said that the people belonging to ST and SC communities have been empowered without touching their reservations.

Chug also added that those who were being pushed to the wall are getting benefits now and the atrocities being committed on three families-Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, have been ended under PM Modi leadership.

