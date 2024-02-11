Cold Wave Conditions Persist In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir as minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below the freezing point across the valley on Saturday, officials said here.
The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night.
Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius and minus 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the officials said.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures in Pahalgam, Qazigund and Srinagar were around four degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period - ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir. The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which will be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold). (With PTI Inputs)
