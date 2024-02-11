Video: Has Introduction Of Smart E-Buses By Srinagar Smart City Reshaped Commuting

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also 25 More E-Buses To Reach Srinagar By March E-Bus Drivers, Conductors Protest 'Harassment' By Passengers
MENAFN11022024000215011059ID1107837379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.