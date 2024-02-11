SED Refutes News About Lack Of Teachers In Govt Schools

“It is clarified that, by the department that, there are 18723 Govt. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir as on date, out of which, 8966 are Primary Schools,7228 are Upper Primary, 1741 High Schools and 788 HSS Schools. 97116 Teachers have been placed in the Govt. Schools of Jammu and Kashmir, for teaching from the Pre-Primary to the Sr. Secondary classes”, a statement from the department said.

“As per the recruitment made in the Schools,through Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board and RET Scheme of the Govt., No subject Specific teachers has been recruited or engaged. These are all general line Teachers which are capable of teaching Mathematics, Science, SST and Languages in the Schools”, it added.

“The Pupil Teacher Ration in case of Primary School is1:13, Upper Primary Schools is 1:9,in Secondary School it is 1:14 and at HSS level it is 1:30, compared to PTR of 26, 19, 17 and 27 at the Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Sr. Secondary respectivelyat the National level. There were some Schools in the Jammu and Kashmir, which were having single teacher but J&K was among the few States/UT to implement the School Complex system policy as mandated under NEP 2020. Under the Guidelines issued for School Complex System, 762 School Complexes have been formed in the UT of J&K and rationalization of Teachers has been made at different level, to ensure that, No single Teacher School exists in the UT”, the statement further said.

“The Unified District Information System (UDISE) for School Education launched by the Ministry of the School Education, has the fields of Science, Maths, SST and Language Teachers in the Schools, as such the data is filled by the teachers from the School Level to ensure the compliances and the data of the updated UDISE

reflects the availability of more than 90 % teachers in Upper Primary Schools, in all the subjects, though they are competent and qualified to teach the subjects other than those reflected against them. As such, It is clarified that, there is no dearth of Teachers in the Upper Primary Schools to teach any specific Subjects. However, the subject specific teachers are recruited at Higher Secondary Level and there was a deficiency of those Subject specific teachers in the beginning of the academic year 2023-24. In order to address that, the Govt. has engaged 1496 Cluster Resource Coordinators, who are subject specific and have been deployed in the remote School, where there was shortage of Teachers”.

