Meta puts Iran`s Ayatollah Khamenei on its blacklist

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has blacklisted multiple accounts belonging to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The social media giant accuses Khamenei of violating its policies regarding "dangerous individuals and organizations."



The bans were confirmed in a statement to various news outlets, revealing that both English and Farsi accounts associated with Ayatollah Khamenei have been disabled. A Meta spokesperson cited repeated violations of the company's "Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy" as the reason behind the removal of these accounts.



While the spokesperson did not provide specific details on how Khamenei's accounts breached the policy, the action follows persistent calls from pro-Israel groups urging Meta to address the Iranian leader's online presence, particularly in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war. Tehran has consistently denied direct involvement in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas but has expressed staunch support for the broader Palestinian cause.



Meta emphasizes that its platforms do not permit organizations or individuals advocating violence to have a presence, and it is committed to removing content that glorifies, supports, or represents dangerous entities. Ayatollah Khamenei's Farsi-language Instagram account, with over 5 million followers, and the English version with more than 200,000 followers, have been impacted by the ban. His former Facebook page, which had a smaller presence with approximately 16,000 followers, is also affected.



The move by Meta raises questions about the regulation of online content and the company's role in addressing geopolitical tensions. It underscores the challenges faced by social media platforms in balancing freedom of expression with the need to curb the spread of content deemed to be in violation of policies. The impact of this decision on the digital presence and influence of Ayatollah Khamenei remains to be seen.





