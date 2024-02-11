US still willing to go to war with China over Taiwan even as strains lessen

(MENAFN) As 2024 unfolds with a seemingly subdued atmosphere in United States-China relations, marked by a focus on Israel and Ukraine, there are indications that beneath the surface, the United States is actively preparing for potential conflict with China over Taiwan. Despite a temporary calm following the meeting between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco, Washington's resolve to contain Beijing and brace for the possibility of war remains unwavering.



Recent reports have brought to light a significant development, revealing that the United States has permanently stationed special forces on the Taiwan-governed island of Kinmen. This island, considered a crucial part of the mainland still under Taiwan's rule, holds strategic importance, situated just 20 miles off the coast of Fujian province. In the event of a conflict, Kinmen is anticipated to be a focal point, serving as a stepping stone and the first line of defense for Taiwan.



The historical significance of Kinmen adds complexity to the geopolitical landscape, as it has been a target of Chinese retaliation against Taipei over the years, particularly during the Mao era. The decision to station United States special forces on Kinmen underscores Washington's commitment to bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities and preparing for potential contingencies in the Taiwan Strait.



While high-level diplomacy may have momentarily tempered tensions, the deployment of special forces to Kinmen highlights the enduring undercurrents of military preparations and strategic considerations shaping the United States-China relationship. As observers analyze this development, questions arise about the implications for regional stability, the delicate balance of power, and the potential for the quiet preparations to escalate into a larger geopolitical conflict in the Indo-Pacific. The situation in Kinmen serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges and complexities surrounding the contested issue of Taiwan within the intricate dynamics of US-China relations.





MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837371