American Senate advances assistance bill for Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States lawmakers have made progress towards approving a new round of military aid totaling USD95 billion for Ukraine and Israel. The move comes as 17 Senate Republicans joined forces with Democrats to advance the funding legislation, overcoming a potential procedural roadblock.



The cloture vote on Thursday, with a tally of 67-32, exceeded the 60 percent majority required to move the spending bill forward. This vote effectively prevents opponents from utilizing a filibuster to block a final vote. However, the bill still faces potential challenges in the form of a protracted Senate debate and negotiations over amendments. Should it pass the Senate, it will then need approval from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives before reaching President Joe Biden for final approval.



The breakthrough in the legislative process followed weeks of deadlock, notably gaining support from Republicans after the removal of border-security measures from the bill. Earlier negotiations had encountered resistance from Republicans who sought provisions to address illegal migration across the United States-Mexico border as a condition for supporting continued funding for Ukraine's conflict with Russia.



The latest version of the bill allocates USD60 billion for Ukraine, USD14 billion for Israel's conflict against Hamas, and nearly USD5 billion to deter Chinese "aggression" against Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific partners. An earlier iteration had included over USD20 billion in funding aimed at securing the nation's southern border.



However, not everyone is in favor of the bill's current form. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, criticized the legislation, asserting that it sends the message to Americans that their elected officials prioritize international concerns over domestic issues. Paul specifically highlighted concerns about the southern border crisis and expressed his intent to oppose efforts to expedite the bill's passage unless it addresses the border situation adequately.



As the aid bill progresses through the legislative process, it underscores the complex interplay between foreign policy priorities, border security considerations, and domestic concerns within the United States political landscape. The ongoing debates and negotiations will likely shape the final contours of the aid package and determine its overall impact on international relations and domestic priorities.





