Christopher Nolan Wins DGA Theatrical Feature Film Award For Oppenheimer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners in 10 Other Categories also Announced

Cadillac is the Official Automotive Sponsor of the 76th Annual DGA Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the Directors Guild of America Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in 2023 were announced tonight during the 76th Annual

DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Christopher Nolan won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for Oppenheimer.

Photo Credit Elisa Haber - Christopher Nolan holding his DGA Award.

Continue Reading

Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony before an audience of more than 1100 guests. Presenters included (in alphabetical order): Matt Bomer, Rose Byrne, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Zooey Deschanel, David Duchovny, Jay Ellis, Carla Gallo, Ilana Glazer, Ryan Gosling, Taylor Hackford, Jonah Hill, Patty Jenkins, Rashida Jones, Daniel Kwan, Eva Longoria, Cillian Murphy, Nasim Pedrad, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Sennott, Daniel Scheinert, Emma Stone, Glenn Weiss, and Jeffrey Wright.

The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for Television Direction was awarded to acclaimed Director of episodic television DAVID NUTTER . The 2024 Frank Capra Achievement Award was presented to Unit Production Manager JANET KNUTSEN for her exceptional work and dedication to the Guild. GARY NATOLI was named the 2024 Franklin J. Schaffner Award winner for his exceptional work as a Stage Manager and tireless service to the Guild.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2023:

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Oppenheimer

(Universal Pictures)

MICHAEL APTED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2023:

CELINE SONG

Past Lives

(A24)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES FOR 2023:

PETER HOAR

The Last of Us,

"Long, Long Time"

(HBO | MAX)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES FOR 2023:

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear,

"Fishes"

(FX)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES FOR 2023:

SARAH ADINA SMITH

Lessons in Chemistry,

"Her and Him"

(Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING FOR 2023:

MICHAEL MANCINI & LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live,

"Pedro Pascal / Coldplay"

(NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS FOR 2023:

PAUL MILLER

Carol

Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

(NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY SERIES FOR 2023:

NIHARIKA DESAI

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, "Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil"

(Peacock)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS FOR 2023:



AMY SCHATZ

Stand Up & Shout: Songs From A Philly High School

(HBO | MAX)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS FOR 2023:

KIM GEHRIG

(Somesuch)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY FOR 2023:

MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

20 Days in Mariupol

(PBS Distribution)

About the DGA:

In the eight decades since its founding in 1936, the DGA has fought for the economic and creative rights of its members; protected their ability to financially benefit from the reuse of their work; established strong pension and health plans; and established jurisdiction in new technologies and distribution platforms. Today we represent more than 19,000 directors and members of the directorial team working in film, television, commercials, new media and other audiovisual media.

SOURCE Directors Guild of America