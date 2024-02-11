Vietjet Inaugurates HCM City-Chengdu Route

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, February 11 -

HCM CITY - Vietjet inaugurated the new route connecting HCM City and Chengdu (China) on Saturday - the Lunar New Year's first day, opening up opportunities for easy travel, promoting trade and tourism between Việt Nam and China.

Vietjet operates seven return flights per week between HCM City and Chengdu, with a flight time of over four hours per leg.

Located in Southwestern China, Chengdu is an important gateway connecting many cities in China and internationally, where is the“homeland” of Pandas or easily going to Jiuzhaigou - a world heritage site recognised by UNESCO.

Meanwhile, HCM City is a trade centre in the region and an attractive destination with diverse culture and Vietnamese unique street food, easily connecting to Vietjet's extensive international network.

On the first morning of the Year of Dragon, passengers flying with Vietjet at airports across the country were welcomed with smiles, best wishes, and lucky money from Vietjet leaders, staff, and cabin crews for spreading the joy and happiness of reunion in Tết holiday. - VNS