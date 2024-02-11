No Survivors Found In California Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) No survivors have been found Saturday, 16 hours after a helicopter with six people on board crashed near the California-Nevada border, authorities said.

Officials reported a downed aircraft east of the 15-Freeway near Nipton, a small community with only 20 residents located just west of the Nevada border, around 10:12 p.m. local time on Friday night (0612 GMT Saturday), according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The CBS news channel said that a Nigerian banker, his wife and son are among the six people who died in the accident while the identities of other people on board the helicopter have not been confirmed so far.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have dispatched a team to examine the crash site and investigate the related circumstances on Saturday morning. ■