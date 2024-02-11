Azerbaijani Taekwondo Players Win Medals At Turkish Open Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani junior taekwondo players won 4 more medals at the
Turkish Open Championship held in Antalya, Azernews reports.
Maryam Jafarova (152 cm) took first place, and Gulay Aliyeva
(160 cm) took third on the first day of the competition.
By defeating all his opponents, Huseyn Abbasli (148 cm) won the
gold medal.
By losing in the final, only Murad Janaliyev (152 cm), Novruz
Aliyev (168 cm), and Chingiz Hasanov (172 cm) took second
place.
Under the guidance of head coach Rashad Mammadov and senior
coach Vurgun Jafarov, the team finished the Turkish Open
Championship with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's senior national team will
also participate in the championship.
