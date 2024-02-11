               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Taekwondo Players Win Medals At Turkish Open Championship


2/11/2024 3:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani junior taekwondo players won 4 more medals at the Turkish Open Championship held in Antalya, Azernews reports.

Maryam Jafarova (152 cm) took first place, and Gulay Aliyeva (160 cm) took third on the first day of the competition.

By defeating all his opponents, Huseyn Abbasli (148 cm) won the gold medal.

By losing in the final, only Murad Janaliyev (152 cm), Novruz Aliyev (168 cm), and Chingiz Hasanov (172 cm) took second place.

Under the guidance of head coach Rashad Mammadov and senior coach Vurgun Jafarov, the team finished the Turkish Open Championship with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's senior national team will also participate in the championship.

MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837322

