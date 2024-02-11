FIFA President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the International Football Federation (FIFA)
Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino
has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the early presidential election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Your Excellency,
Dear President,
On behalf of the entire football community, please accept my
warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your
re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reflecting
your country's confidence in your leadership.
Your commitment to the stability and economic development of
Azerbaijan, your leadership skills, and your personal qualities
have undoubtedly played a vital role in steering the country
forward in recent years. As you embark on this renewed challenge at
the helm of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have no doubt that you
will continue to make significant contributions to the stable
growth and prosperity of your country.
I would also like to express my gratitude to you and your
government for all your efforts to develop our sport and promote
its values in your country. Your efforts underscore the important
role that football plays in bridging cultural and social divides,
making it a sport that transcends boundaries and embraces
inclusivity.
Wishing you the best of luck, strength and every success for all
the challenges that lie ahead in the accomplishment of this new
mandate, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon
to congratulate you in person."
