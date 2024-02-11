Debris From Downed Drone Causes Fire In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Debris from a downed drone caused a fire in the Dniprovskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region. A civilian man was injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the defenders of the sky shot down two enemy drones in the Dniprovskyi district. The falling debris caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished. A 39-year-old man was injured. His condition is satisfactory, he will be treated at home," he noted.

Lysak added that the Nikopol district was subjected to three heavy artillery attacks at night. The aggressor fired at the Myrove and Marhanets communities.

"Two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. There were no casualties in the district," he added.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district 10 times over the past day. They used kamikaze drones and artillery.