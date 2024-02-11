Russia Keeps Four Kalibr Cruise Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept 14 warships in the Black Sea as of 08:00 on Sunday, February 11, including four warships armed with up to 32 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Russia also keeps one warship in the Sea of Azov.

There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one ship armed with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles.