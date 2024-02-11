One Killed In Enemy Attacks On 22 Settlements In Kharkiv Region On Feb 10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled more than 22 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Saturday, February 10.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Okhrymivka, Mykolaivka, Zemlianka, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove all came under artillery and mortar fire.

The invaders launched air strikes on Varvarivka and Vilkhuvatka.

Syniehubov said the work was ongoing to eliminate the consequences of drone strikes in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. Two wounded are in the region's medical institutions. The condition of a 61-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man is stable.

According to Syniehubov, at 10:05, the Russians shelled the village of Buhaivka, Chuhuiv district, damaging a private house.

At 12:50, the enemy shelled the village of Malynivka, Chuhuiv district, with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

At 12:25, the Russian army shelled Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The Teatralnyi housing estate came under attack.

At 20:20, the enemy attacked the village of Vodiane in the Kupiansk district with guided aerial bombs. Two private houses were destroyed. Seven private houses were damaged. A 56-year-old woman was killed, and a 58-year-old man was injured. Outside the village, a farm was damaged. Five warehouse buildings were destroyed and agricultural machinery was damaged.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk sector in the past 24 hours.