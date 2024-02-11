President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Iranian President

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi on the occasion of the country's national holiday , Trend reports.

