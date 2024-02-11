Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Resounding Victory In Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Mohammed bin
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister
of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of congratulation to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his
re-election for a new presidential term, Trend reports.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince expressed
his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the head
of state and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further
progress and prosperity.
