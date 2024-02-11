US Dollar Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Sunday stabilized at KD 0.307 and the Euro at 0.331, compared to last Wednesday prices, according to the Central Bank (CBK), Sunday.

The CBK said in its daily bulletin that the British Sterling Pound went up to KD 0.388, the Swiss franc down to KD 0.351, and the Japanese Yen stabilized at KD 0.002. (end)

