Somali Pres. Condemns Terrorist Attack In Mogadishu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud strongly condemned on Sunday the terrorist attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed Emirati officers, calling on the authorities to immediately investigate the incident.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported that this came during the President's visit to the wounded Emirati officers who were injured in the terrorist attack.

President Mohamud expressed his condolences to the government and people of the UAE and displayed his gratitude to the UAE for their support of Somalia and its development.

The UAE Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the martyrdom of three members of the UAE armed forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force and the injury of two others in the terrorist act in Somalia. (end)

