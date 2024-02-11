ACC Trade Exports Amounted To JD108 Million In January

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exporting goods to Arab and foreign countries in January amounted to about JD108 million, compared to JD99 million for the same period in 2023.According to statistical data from the Chamber, obtained by the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), the number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber last month was 1778, compared to 2350 certificates for the same period last year.Last month, the Chamber issued certificates of origin to several countries, most notably Saudi Arabia with 245 certificates, followed by the UAE with 200, Iraq with 189, Egypt with 83, and Switzerland with 3 origin certificates.Exports were distributed in terms of value to Iraq with JD61 million, the United Arab Emirates with JD10 million, Egypt with about JD8 million, Saudi Arabia with JD6 million, and Switzerland with JD 3 million.According to statistical data, the value of re-exported foreign products amounted to about JD66 million, industrial products JD16 million, agricultural products JD9 million, Arab products about JD7 million, and the rest for various other products.The Chamber issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and natural raw resources, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported and for foreign goods purchased from the local market under specified conditions.Certificates of origin are also issued for Jordanian industrial products upon the request of the exporter; based on the original factory invoice authenticated by an industrial chamber and an original and authenticated origin certificate issued by an industrial chamber, proving that the goods are of Jordanian origin.