Al Darwish Pavilion Showcases Unique Pieces

Doha, Qatar: Al Darwish Jewellery, one of the most trusted jewellery brands in Qatar, is hogging the limelight at the ongoing 20th edition of Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) with unique pieces on display by over 22 brands exhibiting under its umbrella.

Al Darwish Jewellery Chairman Abdallah Jassim Al Darwish said,“So far, the DJWE 2024 is quite busy for us. Almost 10 new brands have joined us this year with their exclusive and modern

pieces."

"We have been participating in DJWE for the last eight years and every year we try to be different. We pick and filter our partners in such a way that we present something new to our customers. I am glad that our partners have added a lot of variety to this milestone edition.”

He added,“People come to us to buy specifically designed pieces and stones and I am happy that our partners have come to the expectations of our customers this year as well. People buy pieces from us as an investment and get full value for their invested money.”

Hessa Jewels, originally a participant in the Young Qatari Designers initiative, has taken centre stage at the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), joining as an associate of Al Darwish Jewellery.

Despite Al Mulla's background with a Master's degree from Aberdeen University and a career in the banking sector, her passion for jewellery shines through in the artistic works of Hessa Jewels.

“I have been receiving an overwhelming response to my products since the very first day of the exhibition. Qataris have a great liking for my jewellery and this exhibition is another opportunity for me to get in touch with new customers,” she said.

“Qatar is known for people having a great liking for unique jewellery pieces. At DJWE, we can see this as people here have a lot of knowledge about jewellery and they appreciate and buy good pieces."

"We have received an excellent response from the visitors as they liked our products a lot. We are also very thankful to Al Darwish Jewellery for giving us a chance to participate in this important exhibition,” Pranav Lodha of Alok Lodha Jewels said.