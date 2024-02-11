S&P 500, Nasdaq close higher on Friday, marking 5th consecutive week of gains

(MENAFN) The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Friday, marking their fifth consecutive week of gains in the stock market.



The S&P 500 index increased by 28 points, or 0.57 percent, closing the day at 5,026, which marked a historic milestone as it surpassed the 5,000 level for the first time ever. Over the course of the week, the index recorded a gain of 1.4 percent, continuing its upward trajectory for the past 15 weeks, a streak last witnessed in 1972.



Similarly, the Nasdaq, which is known for its concentration of technology stocks, experienced a significant rise of nearly 197 points, or 1.25 percent, concluding the day at 15,990. The index also posted a weekly gain of 2.3 percent, buoyed by the strength of tech-related equities in the market.



In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline of 54 points, or 0.14 percent, ending the session at 38,671. The blue-chip index's performance remained relatively flat throughout the week, reflecting a more subdued trend compared to the gains observed in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.



The overall positive sentiment in the market, particularly evidenced by the continued rise in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, suggests investor confidence and optimism regarding the economic outlook and corporate performance.



However, fluctuations in individual indices such as the Dow Jones underscore the nuanced nature of market dynamics, influenced by various factors including economic data, corporate earnings reports, and geopolitical developments.



Investors continue to monitor these trends closely as they navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

