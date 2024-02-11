German yearly inflation reaches 2.9 percent in January, lowest point since June 2021

(MENAFN) The Federal Statistical Office Destatis disclosed on Friday that Germany's annual inflation rate reached 2.9 percent in January, marking its lowest point since June 2021.



This figure represents a notable decline from the inflation rates of 3.7 percent in December 2023 and 3.2 percent in November of the same year. Destatis highlighted that the last instance of a lower inflation rate compared to January 2024 occurred back in June 2021, when it stood at +2.4 percent.



Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, remarked on the evolving price dynamics, noting that the price situation for energy products has visibly eased, while the pace of increase in food prices has slowed further. However, it remains noteworthy that food prices continue to outpace overall inflation.



Brand's assessment reflects the nuanced nature of Germany's inflation trends, with various sectors experiencing different levels of price changes.



In terms of monthly fluctuations, the inflation rate registered a modest uptick of 0.2 percent in January. This indicates a subtle increase in prices compared to the preceding month, adding another layer to the broader picture of Germany's inflationary landscape.



The data provided by Destatis underscores the importance of closely monitoring inflation dynamics, as they play a significant role in shaping economic policies and consumer behavior in Germany and beyond.

