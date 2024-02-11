Turkey's industrial output sees YoY increase of 1.6 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) TurkStat, Turkey's statistical authority, reported on Friday that the country's industrial production experienced a year-on-year increase of 1.6 percent in December 2023. While the sub-index for mining and quarrying witnessed a decline of 1.2 percent, the manufacturing sector, as well as electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indexes, recorded gains of 2.1 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.



The breakdown of production across various categories reveals a mixed performance. Capital goods production surged by 6.1 percent, while intermediate goods saw a notable increase of 3.5 percent. Energy production also registered growth, rising by 1.7 percent. However, the production of durable and non-durable consumer goods experienced declines of 3.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively during the same period.



Notably, high-tech production exhibited a remarkable increase of 14.3 percent, followed by medium-low tech production with a growth rate of 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, medium-high tech production showed a modest rise of 3.4 percent. In contrast, low-tech production witnessed a decline of 2.8 percent year-on-year in December.



On a monthly basis, industrial production in Turkey saw a notable increase of 2.4 percent in December. These figures reflect the dynamic nature of Turkey's industrial landscape, with certain sectors experiencing growth while others face challenges. The data provides insights into the overall performance of Turkey's industrial sector, shedding light on trends and patterns that may influence the country's economic trajectory in the coming months.

