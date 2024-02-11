Small plane crash on Florida highway kills 2, injures 3

(MENAFN) Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries following a small plane crash on a Florida highway on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred after the aircraft experienced dual engine failure, as stated by authorities.



The crash transpired on Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Reports indicate that the plane collided with a vehicle, as confirmed by the Florida Highway Patrol.



The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fatalities resulting from the crash. The victims were identified by the sheriff's office on Saturday as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and second-in-command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida.



The tragic incident has underscored the importance of aviation safety measures and highlights the risks associated with emergency situations such as engine failure. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine further details and potential causes.



In a declaration to a US-based news outlet, Hofmann's family stated that they are "in shock and devastated" over his passing.



"We know our father died a hero doing his best to save everyone he could on the plane," the family noted.



The sheriff's office reported that three individuals managed to survive the crash: a crew member and two passengers. A bystander captured footage of the three survivors as they fled from the wreckage. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not specified by the sheriff's office.

