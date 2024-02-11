Illness outbreak strikes Cunard Cruise Line vessel, affecting over 150 passengers, crew

(MENAFN) An outbreak of illness has affected passengers and crew aboard a Cunard Cruise Line vessel, with at least 154 individuals experiencing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



During the voyage of the Queen Victoria ship, which departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 22, a total of 129 passengers and 25 crew members have reported being unwell. This represents an increase of 15 individuals since the illness was initially reported on February 1.



The specific cause of the gastrointestinal outbreak remains unknown at this time. The ship is set to dock in Honolulu on February 12, with 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members on board.



In response to the situation, Cunard Cruise Line has pledged to enhance cleaning and disinfection protocols in accordance with its outbreak prevention and response plan. Measures include isolating affected passengers and crew and informing both current and embarking individuals about the onboard situation.



The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program is actively monitoring the situation and assessing the ship's outbreak response and sanitation efforts. Cunard Cruise Line has acknowledged the illness outbreak among guests aboard the Queen Victoria in a statement provided to a U.S.-based news agency.



"Cunard confirms that a number of guests had reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board Queen Victoria on voyage V405 which departed Florida on [Jan. 22] and arrived in San Francisco on [Feb. 7]. They immediately activated their enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all guests and crew on board and these measures have been effective," the firm stated in a release.

