Baby dies after mother accidently put her in oven in Kansas City

(MENAFN) According to a prosecutor's statement on Saturday, a tragic incident unfolded in Missouri where an infant lost her life after her mother inadvertently placed her down for a nap in an oven.



Mariah Thomas, residing in Kansas City, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the heartbreaking event. As of now, court records do not indicate whether Thomas has retained legal representation, and efforts to locate a phone number for her have been unsuccessful.



Authorities were alerted to the distressing situation on Friday afternoon when police received a report concerning an infant who was not breathing. Upon arrival at the scene, responders discovered the child with apparent burns. Despite efforts to revive the infant, she was pronounced dead on-site.



The declaration mentioned that responders were informed by an eyewitness that the mother “put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib."



The statement did not provide details regarding the circumstances leading to the mistake that resulted in the infant being placed in the oven.



“We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life,” Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker stated in a declaration. “We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

