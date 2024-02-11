Helicopter crash in Mojave Desert kills 6 individuals

(MENAFN) According to authorities, a helicopter transporting six individuals crashed in the Mojave Desert on Friday evening, resulting in the fatalities of all passengers on board.



The group, consisting of two crew members and four passengers, had left Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 PM with the intention of reaching Boulder City, Nevada, located approximately 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was alerted to the crash just after 10 p.m. on Friday evening.



"The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road," the department’s statement noted.



During a press conference on Saturday evening, Michael Graham, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, stated that a meteorologist is currently assessing precise weather conditions to verify reports from local witnesses regarding rain and a "wintery mix," which includes snow.



Graham mentioned during the press conference that the Eurocopter EC-130 helicopter did not possess a cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder, and it was not mandated to have them.



The National Transportation Safety Board stated on Saturday that an investigation into the crash's cause was underway.

MENAFN11022024000045015839ID1107837287