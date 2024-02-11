Amiri Diwan Declares National Sport Day Holiday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that on the occasion of the National Sport Day, which falls on Tuesday of the second week of February every year, February 13, 2024, will be an official holiday.



Qatar University unveils line-up of events to celebrate Sport Day

250 entities to take part in National Sport Day 2024 activities QNL to celebrate National Sport Day with family activities

It is estimated that 250 governmental and non-governmental entities will be participating in the Sport Day this year.